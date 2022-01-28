The Town of Fountain Hills will host Patti Milligan, Ph.D., RD, CNS, in a conversation about “Three Myths in Nutrition.”
The presentation is set for Monday, Jan. 31, from 3 to 4 p.m. at the Community Center.
Milligan, a Fountain Hills resident, has been in the nutrition field for nearly 40 years. Working in clinical nutrition, integrative medicine and natural foods, she brings a blend of clinical, educational, holistic, consumer and PR experience.
Her work and passion in the field of neuroscience of taste has led her to the field of saliva research and exploring the “why” behind the foods people like.
Preregistration is required for the course #6312. Community Center members are free; fee for non-members is $5. Register at fh.az.gov/recreation.