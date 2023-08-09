The Neighborhood Property Owners’ Association’s Committee of Architecture reviewed and approved one permit application and four changes to existing plans at the meeting held on Aug. 8, with two applications in need of further review.
Approvals were as follows:
*17121 Cyprus – Owner, Connoly; wrought iron fencing.
Needing further review were as follows:
*15215 Golden Eagle – Owner, Caligiuri; fencing.
*15704 Cholla – Owner, Conger; repaint.
Approvals to changes were as follows:
*15747 Greystone – Owner, Dardin; remodel-wall.
*15541 Thistle – Owner, Bryson; window replacement.
*15615 Thistle – Owner, Webb; wrought iron fencing.
*15248 Sierra Madree – Owner, Bashford & Grays; pools.
The NPOA welcomes member homeowners who are interested in serving the NPOA Board of Directors or the Neighborhood Committee of Architecture.
All interested members should contact the NPOA office at 480-837-5317 or visit the NPOA/NCOA website at npoafh.org for more information.
The Neighborhood Committee of Architecture (NCOA) meets Tuesday mornings at 8:30 a.m. to review plans submitted during the previous week. Deadlines for permit submittal is Fridays at 2 p.m. to be reviewed on the following Tuesday.
The NPOA Board of Directors meets the second Wednesday of each month at 9 a.m.
Any questions may be directed to the NPOA office at 480-837-5317, or visit the NPOA website at npoafh.org for more information.