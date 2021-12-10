The Neighborhood Property Owners’ Association of Fountain Hills (NPOA) has kicked off its 11th annual Holiday Lights Contest.
Gift baskets filled with holiday goodies will be awarded to three prize winners. Judging criteria will include unique design and imaginative use of lights and decorations; storyline or theme; and overall presentation. The competition is open to all NPOA member property owners.
The contest was the brainchild of longtime Fountain Hills resident Lina Bellenir who, while serving on the NPOA board, chaired a committee tasked with raising awareness of the NPOA’s mission and contributions to the community.
“The board embraced our proposal to highlight the creativity of Fountain Hills residents by establishing a home lighting contest,” Bellenir said. “And I’m so pleased that this tradition continues to inspire neighborliness and holiday cheer.”
Holly Brownstein, a 2020 contest winner, said, “We have always decorated our house with Christmas lights. Last year, my 13-year-old son wanted to see if we could win by upping our game, and we did! We had a lot of fun and enjoyed the gift basket.”
Members may nominate themselves or others. According to NPOA executive director Kim Robertson, many entrants are nominated by their neighbors.
“I’m really looking forward to this year’s contest,” said NPOA president Jeff Esposito. “Last year’s celebrations may have been muted, but I believe that this year more folks will put creative effort into celebrating the season. It really is the most wonderful time of the year, as neighborhoods take on a holiday glow, and it’s always fun to see spirited competition among homeowners. Of course, those of us who are not so creative are the beneficiaries of those efforts.”
An entry form is available on the NPOA website at npoafh.org. Judging will take place Dec. 14-17 and winners will be announced Dec. 20 on the website.