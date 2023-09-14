The Neighborhood Property Owners’ Association’s Committee of Architecture reviewed and approved six permit applications at the meeting held on Sept. 12, with one application in need of further review. Four complaints were also reviewed with three considered in violation of NPOA guidelines and the other in violation of A.R.S., which the NPOA could not address.
Approvals were as follows:
*17111 Salida – Owner, Martin; accessory building.
*15708 El Lago – Owner, Action Industries; window replacement.
*16203 Powderhorn – Owner, Wanchik; remodel.
*15935 Tumbleweed – Owner, Ehrlich; repaint.
*16327 Emerald – Owner, Felt; repaint.
*15528 Sycamore – Owner, McKay; repaint.
Not approved and in need of additional information were as follows:
*15528 El Lago – Owner, Action Industries; fencing.
The NPOA welcomes member homeowners who are interested in serving the NPOA Board of Directors or the Neighborhood Committee of Architecture.
All interested members should contact the NPOA office at 480-837-5317 or visit the NPOA/NCOA website at npoafh.org for more information.
The Neighborhood Committee of Architecture (NCOA) meets Tuesday mornings at 8:30 a.m. to review plans submitted during the previous week. Deadlines for permit submittal is Fridays at 2 p.m. to be reviewed on the following Tuesday.
The NPOA Board of Directors meets the second Wednesday of each month at 9 a.m.
Any questions may be directed to the NPOA office at 480-837-5317, or visit the NPOA website at npoafh.org for more information.