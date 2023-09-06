The Neighborhood Property Owners’ Association’s Committee of Architecture reviewed and approved two permit applications at the meeting held on Aug. 29, with one application in need of further review.
Approvals were as follows:
*15248 Sierra Madre – Owner, Bashford & Gray; pool.
*15742 Jericho – Owner, Kennedy; repaint.
Not approved and in need of additional information were as follows:
*15833 Sunflower – Owner, Vancour & Weikum; pool.
At the meeting held Sept. 5, three applications were approved with one change to an existing permit approved and two not approved and in need of further information.
Approvals were as follows:
*15665 Golden Eagle – Owner, Harrington; door replacement.
*15044 Golden Eagle – Owner, Martin; reroof.
*17121 Cyprus – Owner, Conolly; repaint.
Approved changes to existing permits were as follows:
*16633 Boxcar– Owner, Denise; single family home.
Not approved were as follows:
*15708 El Lago – Owner, Action Industries; fencing.
*17111 Salida – Owner, Martin; Accessory building.
The NPOA welcomes member homeowners who are interested in serving the NPOA Board of Directors or the Neighborhood Committee of Architecture.
All interested members should contact the NPOA office at 480-837-5317 or visit the NPOA/NCOA website at npoafh.org for more information.
The Neighborhood Committee of Architecture (NCOA) meets Tuesday mornings at 8:30 a.m. to review plans submitted during the previous week. Deadlines for permit submittal is Fridays at 2 p.m. to be reviewed on the following Tuesday.
The NPOA Board of Directors meets the second Wednesday of each month at 9 a.m.
Any questions may be directed to the NPOA office at 480-837-5317, or visit the NPOA website at npoafh.org for more information.
