A holiday-themed fantasy in Flagstaff, North Pole Experience, will open Friday, Nov. 15, for its 11th year.
Town resident Scott Pace created the interactive adventure after collecting an array of favorite toys for a Toy Hall of Fame.
The seasonal attraction was selected “Best Holiday Experience for Kids” in 2019, 2018 and 2016 by Arizona Foothills Magazine readers.
The attraction is two hours from Phoenix. The journey begins by boarding a trolley at Little America Hotel to travel to the North Pole destination in the middle of a forest.
Santa’s Workshop is a hands-on experience for children and parents. Families work side-by-side with the elves, building toys and learning about the workshop.
They receive access to Santa’s main factory floor, attend Elf University, visit Mrs. Claus in the bakery for cocoa, cookies and snowman soup.
Other stops are made to the mail room and the top-secret “Area 47” Sleigh Hangar, featuring his famous sleigh, mission control center and radar systems.
The approximately 1.5-hour tour ends with a one-on-one visit with Santa, a digital photograph and a teddy bear for each admission.
Admission varies depending on daytime or evening visits in November or December. Christmas Eve tickets are the most expensive. Ticket prices range from $33 to $65.
Tickets can be purchased by calling 480-779-9679 or visit northpoleexperience.com.