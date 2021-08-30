Women from across Arizona who are currently making an impact in their communities in a meaningful way are being sought as nominees for Arizona’s 48 Most Intriguing Women.
Now in its 11th year, 48 Arizona Women, the sponsoring organization based in Scottsdale, started as an official Arizona Centennial Project in 2010 to recognize the state’s most remarkable women having a remarkable impact in their communities, often with little fanfare. The organization’s mission is to transform lives, build stronger communities and help positively shape Arizona and the nation. Partnering with the Arizona Historical Society, 48 Arizona Women honors professional and non-professional women from diverse backgrounds whose leadership and commitment are contributing in a positive way to the future of Arizona.
Open nominations are currently being accepted through Sept. 30 and Arizona residents are encouraged to nominate anyone they feel is worthy, from a next-door neighbor to an elected official. Nominations can be completed online at 48women.org. Paper nomination forms are available by calling 602-896-9000 or can be downloaded from the website.
Categories include Education and Scholars; Entertainment and Sports; Arts, Culture and History; Government, Legislative and Judicial; Social Change, Environmental; Business and Economics; Science, Medicine and Research; Technology, Innovation and Entrepreneurs; Philanthropy and Non-Profit; Military and Public Safety; Family and Community; and Construction, Industrial and Transportation.
A committee comprised of a diverse group of community leaders, public and private sector leaders and residents will evaluate nominees on several key factors: the impact that their leadership, accomplishments and dedication have had on the state and the nation; their influence as role models and visionaries; and their ability to relate to a wide range of people.
Honorees will be announced in early 2022 and featured in a coffee table book titled, “Arizona’s 48 Most Intriguing Women—A New Decade,”telling each woman’s story in words and photos. All honorees will be formally recognized in spring 2022 during a 48 Women Luncheon, as well as a VIP reception for the launch of the book. The book will be available for purchase throughout Arizona in mid-2022.
For more information about nominations, visit the website or contact Connie Robinson, chair of the 48 Arizona Women Steering Committee, at 602-896-9000.