Nominations for the 2021 Chamber of Commerce business awards are now being accepted.
Nominations are open through Feb. 28 online via the Chamber’s website, fhchamber.com. The awards will be presented Friday, April 23, at the annual Chamber Gala. Details of this event are in the works and will be announced soon.
The theme will be “2020 Remix,” with semi-formal dress. The theme will give attendees the opportunity to celebrate and dress up for an event, holiday, or occasion that they might have missed the opportunity to do so in 2020 due to COVID-19. The event will feature a cocktail hour, entertainment, dinner and awards ceremony.
Along with the Chamber’s website, a link to make nominations can also be found on the Chamber’s Facebook page. Awards will be presented to Business Person of the Year, Entrepreneur of the Year, Health Services Award, Customer Service of the Year, Young Professional of the Year (formerly known as Under 40 Business Professional Award), Community Volunteer of the Year, Teacher of the Year, Non-Profit of the Year and more.
Nominations may be submitted by anyone, and all but two categories require the nominee to be a current Chamber member. The only two categories where a nominee does not have to be a Chamber member are Teacher of the Year and Community Volunteer of the Year. Once nominations close and valid nominations are determined, names will be posted for online voting during the month of March. Only Chamber members will be eligible to vote.