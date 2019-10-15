The town will close down the entire Avenue of the Fountains to vehicular traffic from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31, so youngsters and their parents can enjoy a fun-filled, safe Halloween.
More than 40 businesses and charities will provide game booths where youngsters can win candy and toys. Games are free to play. The town provides bounce houses.
Two costume competitions, “Pets and Their People” and “Best Kids Costume,” will be sponsored by
Sami Fine Jewelry and Steadfast Construction.
“Pets and Their People” may involve every animal from dogs and pigs to bunnies and birds.
The competition will begin at 5:45 p.m. Registration starts at 5:15 p.m. Businesses provide prizes for the winners.
“Minecraft” characters to Disney princesses can be expected to compete in the “Best Kids Costume” at 6:30 p.m. Registration for youths under 18 years of age starts at 6 p.m.
A martial arts demonstration, zombie “Thriller” dance routine and a candy drop from a firetruck ladder are scheduled.
Nearby restaurants will offer tempting menus to satisfy any appetite. Fountain Hills Noon Kiwanis will sell food and drinks. Circle R Farm, Waffle Luv and Cactus Corn will also sell treats.
Fountain Hills Martial Arts students will demonstrate their skills. Peaks Fitness members will present a dance routine and the fire department will handle the candy drop.
Charlotte, the friendly spider, will hold court beginning at 5:30 p.m. in the Sonoran Lifestyle Real Estate office, which will be transformed into a “Spider Village.”