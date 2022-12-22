The Arizona Department of Environmental Quality has issued a high pollution advisory for particulate materials (2.5) effective Friday, Dec. 23, through Christmas Day, Sunday, Dec. 25.
Ongoing stagnant weather conditions combined with existing airborne fine particulate levels may result in local fine particle concentrations that pose a health risk.
Fine particulate matter - also known as PM-2.5 - is an air contaminant that can aggravate heart and lung disease conditions, especially in older adults, children, and those with asthma. A decrease in physical activity is recommended.
The Maricopa County Air Quality Department has issued a No Burn Day. Fireplace use and outdoor burning is prohibited. Consolidate travel and avoid using gas-powered lawn equipment. For more information on No Burn Days, visit, cleanairmakemore.com or call 602-506-6010.