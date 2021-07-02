Come beat the heat with the Town of Fountain Hills Recreation Department as it continues the Wet and Wacky Wednesday fun through the summer.
Cool down at Four Peaks Park on Wednesdays, July 7 through July 28, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Run through the sprinklers, ride the slip and slide and get sprayed by Fountain Hills Fire Department.
Organizers say participants should make sure to wear swimsuits and be ready to have a good time. Kona Ice will be on hand selling shaved ice and the event itself is free to all ages. Those under age 10 must be accompanied by an adult.
Registration is required. Register online for Course numbers as follows: July 7, #5866; July 14, #5735; July 21, #5867, and July 28, #5868. online at fh.az.gov/recreation. Contact Bryan Bouk at bbouk@fh.az.gov with any questions.