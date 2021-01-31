A proposal for the engineering design for a crosswalk along Saguaro Blvd. in the area of Desert Vista Park is on the agenda for the Town Council’s next session on Tuesday, Feb. 2.
The council will be considering a professional services agreement with Kimley Horn & Associates for the crosswalk proposed for Saguaro at Tower Drive. The proposal includes expansion of sidewalks on the opposite side of Saguaro and signals to warn motorists when pedestrians are in the crosswalk.
The council will also hear a presentation on the Active Transportation Plan. Council feedback on the recommendations is being solicited.
There is also a presentation and public hearing regarding the Development Fee Audit Report for FY 19 and FY 20.
MCSO Capt. Larry Kratzer will present his regular update to the council.
The council will also hear a report on the installation of a new Fountain Park Webcam.
This will be the first session that the council will discuss and consider direction to staff regarding the weekly Legislative Bulletin from the League of Arizona Cities and Towns.
Town officials have had an interest in proposed changes to state law regarding short-term rentals introduced by State Rep. John Kavanagh of Fountain Hills.
The Town Council meets Tuesday, Feb. 2, 5:30 p.m. in council chambers at Town Hall. The session is closed to the public due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, public participation is invited through email comments, which must be received by 3 p.m. at fh.az.gov/publiccomment on the day of the meeting or Zoom participation. Instructions for participation are included with the agenda packet for the meeting on the town website, fh.az.gov.
The session will be presented live on Cox Channel 11 and will be live streamed at the town’s website.