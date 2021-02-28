The Town Council will meet for its regular session on Tuesday, March 2 at 5:30 p.m. in council chambers at Town Hall.
Maricopa County Sheriff’s Capt. Larry Kratzer will present his monthly update to the council with a report outlining call comparisons over the past three years.
The council will consider a cooperative purchase agreement with General Acrylics for the installation, repair and maintenance of sport courts for the Parks and Recreation Department.
The town has three basketball courts, six tennis courts that require maintenance and repair. Also, there is an upcoming project to construct three public access, lighted pickleball courts at Four Peaks Park. General Acrylics has been selected for this project.
This is a $129,500 contract funded through the Capital Improvement budget for the current fiscal year.
During the current session of the Arizona State Legislature the council reviews weekly updates provided by the League of Arizona Cities and Towns.
The Town Council meets Tuesday, March 2, at 5:30 p.m. in council chambers at Town Hall. The session is closed to the public due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, public participation is invited through email comments, which must be received by 3 p.m. at fh.az.gov/publiccomment on the day of the meeting or Zoom participation. Instructions for participation are included with the agenda packet for the meeting on the town website, fh.az.gov.
The session will be presented live on Cox Channel 11 and will be live streamed at the town’s website.