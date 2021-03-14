The Town Council holds it next regular session on Tuesday, March 16, and it will be open to public attendance, although limited seating to provide distancing and face coverings remain in effect.
The council will be considering a proposal to install two electric vehicle charging stations – one at the Civic Center complex, and a second at Fountain Park.
In conjunction with this project the town would be able to apply to Salt River Project for a $22,000 rebate on expenses, about half the estimated costs.
The council will also consider an amendment to a contract between the Town of Fountain Hills and Sunline Contracting. The town has an agreement with Sunline to provide pavement markings on streets. This agreement if $50,000 to $100,000 annually.
The agenda also includes consideration of a cooperative purchasing agreement between the town and Storm Water Pros, LLC. This agreement provides for storm drainpipe and structure cleaning, inspection service and storm drainpipe repair. This has an estimated cost of $100,000 per year.
The council agenda also includes a presentation by representatives of Cox Communications.
The council will also continue discussions related to the actions of the Arizona State Legislature.
The Town Council meets on Tuesday, March 16 at 5:30 p.m. in council chambers at Town Hall, the meeting is open to the public per COVID restrictions.