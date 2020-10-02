The Fountain Hills Town Council will be meeting for a regular session on Tuesday, Oct. 6, and while there is no regular business for action the council will hear several presentations.
EPCOR Water officials will make a presentation regarding the company’s proposed rate case filed with the Arizona Corporation Commission.
There will be a presentation of the National Weather Service Storm Ready Designation for Fountain Hills.
Representatives of Valley Metro will present its analysis of the Fountain Hills Transit Feasibility Study.
Staff will present a video on the town’s 10-year General Plan update which on the Nov. 3 ballot for voter authorization.
Mayor Ginny Dickey will have three proclamations related to the month of October to announce.
October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month, Fire Prevention Month and Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
There is a brief consent agenda for council ratification that includes the minutes of the Sept. 15 council session, a Town Code amendment dealing with preserve and trailhead regulations, and liquor license approval for Georgie’s restaurant.
The Town Council will meet in council chambers at Town Hall beginning at 5:30 p.m. The meeting is open to the public subject to COVID-19 face covering and distancing requirements.