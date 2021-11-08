The next Noon Kiwa-nis/Town of Fountain Hills Vitalant Blood Drive is set for Friday and Saturday, Nov. 19 and 20.
The event will be held in the Hopi/Pima rooms at the Community Center from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. each day.
Vitalant has reported that its blood supply is the lowest level since the beginning of the pandemic. Organizers said they are hopeful that the November drive brings record number of donors to the Community Center to help with the supply.
Signing up to donate blood is simple: go to do-nors.vitalant.org, select the “Blood Drive Code” option and type “Kiwanis.” The only blood drive listed will be the Fountain Hills event. Select a day and time for a donation.
Appointments also may be made by calling co-organizer Paul Appeldorn, 480-836-8213 or email him at appeldop@hotmail.com, or call co-organizer Dr. Liz Smith, 480-837-2600, 480-837-8110 or 480-206-4785 or email her at no1drliz@gmail.com.
Organizers reminded donors that an iron count will be taken at the drive. A low iron reading can prevent a donation.
To prepare for the blood drive, information to boost iron levels before the drive:
Food that contains iron that can readily be absorbed include meat or liver, chicken or turkey, fish and other seafood. Food that helps a body absorb iron are citrus fruits and drinks, fresh fruits such as apples, peaches or pears, and fresh or lightly cooked vegetables.
Foods and beverages that make it hard for a body to absorb iron include tea and coffee, egg yolks, high bran foods and whole grain cereals, whole wheat bakery products, calcium supplements and antacids.