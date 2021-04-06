Organizers of the year’s first Vitalant blood drive said they set a record for donations in January.
Fountain Hills Noon Kiwanis and the Town of Fountain Hills hope to reach – and possibly exceed – that record in the April drive. The event is set for April 23 and 24 at the Community Center.
Registration for the upcoming drive is underway now. Donors may call Paul Appeldorn, 480-836-8213 or email him at appeldop@hotmail.com, or call co-Organizer Dr. Liz Smith, 480-837-2600, 480- 837-8110 480-206-4785 or email her at no1drliz@gmail.com.
Sign up also can be done online at bloodhero.com, and choose “Kiwanis.”
Appeldorn said it is extremely important to be on time for appointments. Early or late arrivals can create problems in the scheduling system.
Protocols will be followed to ensure safety for donors and administrators. Masks or cloth-based face coverings are required, and social distancing will be maintained.
The “blue barrel” will be onsite to collect non-perishable food items for Extended Hands Food Bank.