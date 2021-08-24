Remember the pretty black cat that was rescued by a dog in front of Fearless Kitty Rescue?
Juliane was dumped in front of the rescue, found in a cooler by Koda, the Husky. After spending time recovering from surgery, Juliane is now ready for adoption.
Juliane’s journey has not been easy. On the morning of June 26, she was dumped on the donation bench at Fearless Kitty Rescue. Had it not been for the dog named Koda, she may not have made it.
That morning on her early morning walk Koda ran over to a garbage bag that contained a zipped-up cooler that was sitting the bench. Koda sensed something and she was right – someone had left the bag and cooler with a young female kitty inside. No one knows how long the bag was sitting there or how much longer the kitty might have survived if she hadn’t been found by Koda.
The team at Fearless Kitty Rescue named the cat Juliane – which in Danish means “Fearless.”
After being seen and evaluated by El Dorado Animal Hospital, they found Juliane had a pre-existing medical condition – there was a growth on her tail. The surgery to remove the tumor on her tail was a success and she now is 100 percent and ready for adoption.
Those interested in adopting Juliane may email adoptions@fearlesskittyrescue.org.
Visit fearlesskittyrescue.org for more information about the organization and other cats and kittens available for adoption.