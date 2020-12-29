The offices of the Town of Fountain Hills will be closed Friday, Jan. 1, for the New Year holiday.
The Community Center and Senior Center will also close on Friday, Jan. 1, and will remain closed afterward due to revived COVID-19 safety measures.
The Fountain Hills Library remains closed due to COVID-19. To learn about curbside options, visit mcldaz.org/mylibro.
The office of the Fountain Hills Sanitary District will be closed on Friday, Jan. 1.
The Fountain Hills School District and Fountain Hills Charter School are on winter break and offices will be closed throughout the holidays.
Bank branches in Fountain Hills will be closed Friday, Jan. 1, for the holiday.
Republic Services will have no collection on New Year’s Day. Collections will run one day behind, Friday collections will take place on Saturday, Jan. 2.
Display advertising deadlines for The Times will be Wednesday, Dec. 30, at 10 a.m. Letters to the editor and classified advertising deadlines for the Jan. 6 edition will be unaffected and remain Monday, Jan. 4. The Times office will be closed Friday, Jan. 1.