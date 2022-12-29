The offices of the Town of Fountain Hills will be closed to celebrate the New Year’s holiday on Monday, Jan. 2, with New Year’s Day on Sunday this year.
The Community Center has no activity scheduled through Monday, Jan. 2.
The Fountain Hills Library will close at 5 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 31, and will be closed Monday, Jan. 2.
The office of the Fountain Hills Sanitary District will close at noon on Friday, Dec. 30, and will reopen on Tuesday, Jan. 2, at 8 a.m.
The Fountain Hills Unified School District is on winter break and offices will be closed throughout the holidays.
Bank branches in Fountain Hills will be closed Monday, Jan. 2, for the holiday.
Republic Services has no service interruptions in Fountain Hills for the New Year holiday.
The office of The Times will be closed on Monday, Jan. 2. Deadline for classified advertising and letters to the editor for the Wednesday, Jan. 4, edition is noon Friday, Dec. 30.
