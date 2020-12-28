The Town of Fountain Hills Community Services/Recreation Department is inviting youngsters to celebrate New Year’s Eve and share a “take and make craft” on social media for a chance to win a prize.
All supplies will be included for each craft. Register to secure a spot, as supplies are limited to the first 60 participants. Participants may pick up their craft at Town Hall Monday through Thursday, Dec. 28 through 31, from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Share a picture of the completed craft on social media and use the hashtag #FHNewYears2020. One winner will be announced and awarded their prize on Monday, Jan. 3.
Register for Course #5558 between now and Dec. 31. The activity is for ages four through 12 and is free.