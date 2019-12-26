The offices of the Town of Fountain Hills will be closed Wednesday, Jan. 1, for the New Year holiday.
The Community Center and Senior Center will also close on Wednesday, Jan. 1, to celebrate New Year’s.
The Fountain Hills Library will be closed for the day on Wednesday and will close early on Tuesday, Dec. 31.
The office of the Fountain Hills Sanitary District will be closed on Wednesday, Jan. 1.
The Fountain Hills School District and Fountain Hills Charter School are on winter break and offices will be closed throughout the holidays. Schools return to session Monday, Jan. 6.
Bank branches in Fountain Hills will be closed Wednesday, Jan. 1, for the holiday.
Republic Services will have no collection on New Year’s Day. Collections will run one day behind, Wednesday to Thursday, etc., through the week.
Display advertising deadlines for The Times will be Thursday, Dec. 26, at 10 a.m. Letters to the editor need to be in by noon on Friday, Dec. 27, for the following week’s paper. The Times office will be closed Wednesday, Jan. 1.
Delivery for The Times next week will be on Tuesday, Dec. 31.