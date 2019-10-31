The local sales tax increase approved by the Town Council in August will take effect in Fountain Hills tomorrow, Nov. 1, 2019.
The local rate will go from 2.6 percent to 2.9 percent, taking the overall sales tax rate for Fountain Hills to 9.2 percent, which includes county and state sales taxes.
The increase would add to 30-cents to a $100 purchase.
Town staff projects the increase will bring the town about $1 million annually.
The council took the action to hike the sales tax after voters rejected a request in 2018 to implement a primary property tax in the town. Ballot proposals for a property tax have consistently been rejected by voters in town. The sales tax increase can be implemented by the Town Council without voter approval.