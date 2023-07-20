After a community-wide survey, a lengthy RFP process and months of Council deliberation, the Town of Fountain Hills has finalized its official Town logo.
The Gordley Group from Tucson, Ariz., was awarded the project following the Town’s consideration of six proposals.
Town Economic Development Director Amanda Jacobs says the new logo is inviting with vibrant colors, allowing the Town an opportunity to target market to young professionals.
Created in 1989, the previous Town logo was ready for a change, Town Community Relations Director Bo Larsen said, adding that the new logo is fresh, modern and bolsters a positive perception of the Town.
“We’re competing with the Gilberts, Chandlers, Scottsdales and other towns around the nation to say, ‘Take a look at us,’” Larsen said. “It’s just another way of raising our hand and being noticed.”
The new logo is part of a new Town brand to promote community commerce, tourism and activity. It is currently being rolled out on the Town website, social media and email signatures of Town staff.
The new logo will be used for general marketing material while the existing Town seal will continue to be used for official town documents, government actions, agendas and proclamations.
Throughout the RFP process, a point system was created to determine which company the Town would choose to complete the logo, Larsen said. The criteria included quality of work, price, vision, synergy with the Town and more.
During the 2022 council retreat, $20,000 was budgeted for a marketing theme/strategy this year for the Town.
“[The Gordley Group] met all of our budget constraints,” Larsen said. “We’re very proud of what we got.”