A last-minute proposal was the winning design for a new Town logo presented for Town Council consideration on Tuesday, March 21.
The logo project is part of a new branding theme requested by the Town Council about a year ago. The branding is being used with a marketing theme and strategy to promote community business and activities, according to Economic Development Director Amanda Jacobs.
Jacobs said a number of cities and towns are updating marketing plans to include new, more modern logo themes. She said in many cases they are dropping “Town” or “City” from the logo. Council members agreed and directed Jacobs to have “Town of” removed from the new Fountain Hills logo. Other minor adjustments to the depiction of the Fountain were also requested.
Staff issued a request for proposals for assistance with the branding theme last summer and received six responses ultimately selecting Gordley Group, a Tucson-based firm.
Part of the research by Gordley included a community survey distributed by social media, Chamber of Commerce newsletter and direct email using the Town’s business license listings. The survey garnered more than 700 responses and included more than 5,000 comments.
Jacobs presented the initial renderings for logo options at a January council meeting and council comments at that time were returned to Gordley Group to refine its proposals.
“The new logo will be used for marketing purposes to target new residents and businesses, such as the Town’s website, collateral material, printed and digital ads,” Jacobs said in her written staff report. “The Town seal will continue to be used for official documents.
“The Town currently has several logos that are being used locally, regionally and nationally for marketing purposes,” Jacobs continued. “These logos do not reflect the true brand of the Town and some are outdated. If the Town continues to use multiple logos it will have a negative impact on Fountain Hills’ brand recognition.”