Three new members of the Fountain Hills Town Council were sworn in at a session on Tuesday, Dec. 6. They included Council Members Brenda Kalivianakis, Allen Skillicorn and Hannah Toth. Mayor Ginny Dickey also took the oath for her third term.

Stepping down after serving two terms on the council was Alan Magazine. Also stepping down were Mike Scharnow and David Spelich, each serving a single term.