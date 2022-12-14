Three new members of the Fountain Hills Town Council were sworn in at a session on Tuesday, Dec. 6. They included Council Members Brenda Kalivianakis, Allen Skillicorn and Hannah Toth. Mayor Ginny Dickey also took the oath for her third term.
Stepping down after serving two terms on the council was Alan Magazine. Also stepping down were Mike Scharnow and David Spelich, each serving a single term.
Dickey invited the outgoing councilmen to offer parting words to the audience.
“It has been an honor to represent the citizens of Fountain Hills,” Magazine said. “I very much appreciate the trust they have shown me.”
Magazine said in spite of some “rough and tumble” election periods when emotions run high, he never witnesses any animosity among council members.
“When the votes are counted, that’s all,” he said.
Magazine also had praise for Town staff.
“We are so fortunate to have these people who are willing to work long hours for very little recognition,” he said.
“This is a bittersweet moment,” Scharnow said. “A large part of me wanted to continue serving.
“In my years as a journalist covering the council, I never expected I would be sitting up here. I am going to miss talking over issues with the great staff.”
Scharnow also thanked his wife, Brenda, and business partner Jerrod Stearns for being a sounding board and offering their patience as he worked through council issues.
Scharnow closed his comments with a quote from a 1910 speech by President Theodore Roosevelt.
“It is not the critic who counts; not the man who points out how the strong man stumbles, or where the doer of deeds could have done them better. The credit belongs to the man who is actually in the arena, whose face is marred by dust and sweat and blood; who strives valiantly; who errs, who comes short again and again, because there is no effort without error and shortcoming; but who does actually strive to do the deeds …”
“So I give you all the credit,” Scharnow said. “We have all strived valiantly in our own ways, and I think it’s fair to say our faces on occasion have been marred by dust and sweat and blood. But we have done many good deeds, and I look forward to many more good deeds being done in this arena.”
Spelich said he came into the job seeking to serve the citizens.
“I have never considered myself a politician, but an advocate for the citizens,” Spelich said. “I have always done my very best for you. The best for the town, and the best for the citizens.”
He said he has never done what might be seen as easy, or uncomplicated, but what he believes to be right.
“It was an honor and a privilege to serve you and I hope I have made you proud,” he continued. “I want to thank each and every Town employee for their hard work and their commitments to the residents.”
Spelich offered special thanks to the first responders of the community, MCSO deputies and Fountain Hills Fire Department personnel.
“To Mayor Dickey, I thank you for all that you do. Although at times we did not agree on various issues, we do agree on our love for this Town,” Spelich said.
“I will delight in returning to a normal life.
“Four years ago, I ran on common sense government as the foundation for my campaign. I believe I have delivered on that – promises made, and promises kept.”
Mayor Ginny Dickey said goodbye to her colleagues and the adventure they shared together.
“I feel a little bit like Dorothy in ‘The Wizard of Oz,’ saying bye to friends and colleagues who saw us through quite an adventure,” Dickey said. “They all have courage and brains, but most importantly, heart!
“To a man, there was never any doubt that the community as a whole was the priority. I am so grateful to them and their families for their service and generosity.
“We faced many challenges and losses – literally unprecedented issues – but with communication and honesty, we were able to navigate through, despite differing views, with humor and hard work.
“It is commendable how this council would take up individual items – researched and backed by professional staff and commission recommendations – so we could arrive at solutions and pursue ideas in good faith for everyone.
“It’s been an honor to work with Dave, Alan, and Mike, who along with Gerry, Peggy and Sharron made sure that when you live in Fountain Hills, there is, indeed, ‘no place like home.’ Thank you for that!”
The new council members were sworn in by Fountain Hills Magistrate Robert Melton followed by a recess that offered a reception in the lobby at Town Hall.
When the council reconvened Dickey opened the floor to comments from the newly sworn council members.
Toth expressed her appreciation for citizens.
“I thank those who came, and I appreciate you taking your time to be here,” Toth said. “Fountain Hills is a beautiful place, and we are fortunate to live here.
“I am honored the people of Fountain Hills voted for me.”
Kalivianakis encouraged residents to continue to come to council meetings.
“This is how we will make our best decisions, hearing from the public,” Kalivianakis said. “I support staff and the hard work they do.
“I will draw from my life experiences to make my decisions. It is my deepest desire to put differences aside to serve the people of Fountain Hills.”
Skillicorn expressed his desire to take his cue from the residents.
“This is the people’s seat, I’m honored and humbled the people chose me to represent them,” Skillicorn said. “I will only be listening to the people – this is about you. Let’s get to work.”