The Arizona Department of Revenue has approved the formation of a new, local community tax credit foundation, sponsored by the Fountain Hills Community Foundation.

The newly formed Fountain Hills Community Tax Credit Foundation (FHCTCF) is a qualified charitable organization (QCO) that was created to support local families and individual residents of Fountain Hills who receive Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) benefits or those suffering from a chronic illness or physical disability.