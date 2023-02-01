Fountain Hills is a destination for many people. People who want to live here come for the scenery, active lifestyle, small-town feel, proximity to Scottsdale and Phoenix, and many other reasons. Those who visit are attracted by many of the same reasons, including the beautiful winter weather.

Like other cities in the area, Fountain Hills is a destination for its golf courses, proximity to seasonal events like Spring Training, Waste Management Open, and this year, the Super Bowl. With the advent of online hosting platforms for the short-term lodging market, Fountain Hills is experiencing substantial growth in rental properties.