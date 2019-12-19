The Town of Fountain Hills has scheduled the grand opening for new playground equipment at Four Peaks Park for Saturday, Dec. 21, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The opening will feature crafts, a hot cocoa bar and other fun activities.
The public is invited to try out the new equipment on two separate sets – one is for younger kids and the other set is for the older kids.
The playground location is just off El Sobrante Ave., to the rear of the EVIT building. There was at one time an old bus barn at the location for the school district, which has been removed. Parking improvements will also be made at the site.
Community Services Director Rachael Goodwin has told the Town Council that the town has received $85,000 in a grant to be matched by the town for construction of a new basketball court at Four Peaks Park. The grant comes from the Maricopa County Sports Authority. The old courts were removed to make way for the new playgrounds.
The new court will be located at the western side of the park near the tennis courts; off Del Cambre Ave., near Alamosa Dr.
Goodwin said the court construction should be complete by late spring.