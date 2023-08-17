The parking lots at Golden Eagle Park were identified in the 2016 Capital Improvement Project Analysis as nearing the end of safe ADA use and needing replacement. The lots are used by tens of thousands of visitors and residents each year due to the award-winning amenities in the park, including ballfields, playgrounds, tennis courts and sand volleyball facilities. The ballfields are used annually for regional baseball/softball tournaments.
The parking lot refurbishing began Thursday, Aug. 10. The first parking lots scheduled for rebuilding are the north and main parking areas used for the restrooms, playground and fields two, three, and four. The final lot, nearest the high school, will commence with reconstruction following the completion of the other two lots. Completion of all parking lots is projected for Sept. 1. Weather delays are possible. The park will remain open throughout the project.