The Town of Fountain Hills has partnered with EarthCam to bring live streaming views of its world-famous Fountain to people across the globe. The Fountain celebrated its 50th anniversary this past December.
At its full height of 560 feet, the Fountain is taller than the Washington Monument. It is also three times as high as Yellowstone Park’s Old Faithful. The recognizable white plume is visible far beyond Fountain Hills, and can be seen from the Superstition Mountains, Carefree and even from aircraft.
The Fountain runs every day of the week and every hour, on the hour, for 15 minutes from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
“The Town of Fountain Hills is excited to be able to share our iconic signature Fountain with people all over the world,” said Mayor Ginny Dickey. “We believe that our town’s natural beauty will captivate others as it has our residents for over 50 years. We are grateful for our partnership with EarthCam that enables this technology to broadcast these images anywhere on earth.”
According to an announcement for this partnership, the Fountain is the pride of its residents and a focal point for community celebrations. As event schedules return to normal, the livestream camera will allow people everywhere to experience the town’s signature events, including the greening of the Fountain on St. Patrick’s Day, Fourth of July fireworks and Balloon Glow.
The livestream camera can be accessed on the Experience Fountain Hills website at experiencefountainhills.org/fountain.
In addition, EarthCam will feature the Fountain livestream on its website along with some of the world’s most famous landmarks and destinations, including Times Square in New York, the St. Louis Arch and the Seattle Space Needle. The Fountain webcam can be viewed at earthcam.com/usa/arizona/fountainhills.