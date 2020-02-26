Fountain Hills Public Art Committee unanimously recommended that the Town Council approve a proposed wall mural.
The new mural, which replaces the old one on the Mural Wall (also known as the pump house wall), features a butterfly motif.
The design was created by Fountain Hills High School art instructor Karla Primosch and Courtney Larsen. Lisa Ristuccia with Flying Flowers, provided a list of Arizona butterflies that were incorporated into the design.
The landscape area in front of the pump house wall has been designated as a butterfly garden with plans to add plants attracting butterflies, especially Monarch butterflies on their migration. The concept behind the mural design was to be artistic as well as educational. The mural wall will be painted March 18 with the assistance of high school art students and the mural design team.
The wall will cost about $2,500 from tax credit payments to the Fountain Hills High School Art Department.