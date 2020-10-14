Maricopa County Library District (MCLD) has launched two new services: Brain Fuse and Pop-In Pickup.
As part of its ongoing effort to safely adapt library services and respond to community needs, MCLD, these new services expand access both inside and outside the library.
BrainFuse, a new resource in the district’s digital offerings, connects students, job seekers and veterans to on-demand, virtual tools. BrainFuse HelpNow platform connects students with online tutors, homework help, writing labs, test prep and other online study tools. The program is free to all MCLD cardholders.
The Pop-In Pickup is the third stage of the district’s phased approach to reopening. Customers now are able to go into the library to pick up holds, handle library card needs and browse a limited selection of the library’s physical collection.
In-person events, computers, recorder kiosks and study rooms remain closed. All contactless and virtual services remain in place.
Fountain Hills Library Pop-In Pickup Hours are Monday through Thursday from 1 to 7 p.m. and Fridays and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The library is closed Sunday.
The popular Curbside Pickup is still available. Fountain Hills’ hours are Monday through Thursday from 9 to 11 a.m. This option gives access to the district’s physical collection through a no-contact service.
The local library offers free Wi-Fi outside everyday from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. It is recommended that users find a spot to ensure social distancing.
The district currently is in a phased reopening plan to ensure the safety of patrons. In early November, MCLD plans to open with full operating hours with new and additional operating policies and precautions in place. The timeline is subject to change based on data from the CDC and Maricopa County Department of Public Health.
For more information about Fountain Hills Library and the district’s offerings, visit mcldaz.org. The local library is located at 12901 N. LaMontana Drive.