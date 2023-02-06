TigerMountain 2.JPG

Hailing from South Phoenix, TigerMountain Foundation (TMF) has become a new mainstay every Wednesday at the Fountain Hills Farmers’ Market (FHFM) which aims to conserve the connection between nature and plants through the power of volunteerism.

TMF is a non-profit organization that focuses on youth support to complete community-based projects, planting community gardens, incubator farms and other cultivated spaces throughout Phoenix.