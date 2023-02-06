Hailing from South Phoenix, TigerMountain Foundation (TMF) has become a new mainstay every Wednesday at the Fountain Hills Farmers’ Market (FHFM) which aims to conserve the connection between nature and plants through the power of volunteerism.
TMF is a non-profit organization that focuses on youth support to complete community-based projects, planting community gardens, incubator farms and other cultivated spaces throughout Phoenix.
The fruits and vegetables grown in these gardens are sold at farmer’s markets around the Valley, now including FHFM, where people can learn the power of community engagement.
“All produce is available at these markets on a donation basis, ensuring equal access to healthy food choices,” TMF’s Agribusiness Manager Katelyn Prinzo explains, saying that the donations help with purchasing seeds and gardening tools and facilitating with youth volunteering and workforce development.
Based in South Phoenix where relatively high rates of incarceration, poor healthy food options and low-ranking education systems can be found, Prinzo says donations for locally grown produce also go towards creating healthy lifestyle lesson plans and resources for people that were previously incarcerated and unhoused.
TMF uses a locally-driven strategy called Asset Based Community Development (ABCD) which empowers small communities to help themselves, building on assets that already exist within a neighborhood to spur local economic opportunity.
“Turning a front or back yard or an empty lot or space into bountiful food helps alleviate food scarcity and reduces the urban heat island effect,” Prinzo said.
“Our initiative creates edible landscaping and spaces of opportunity to enhance or replace ‘regular’ landscaping on your property or empty lot.
“Edible fruits, vegetables, herbs, flowers are grown using water efficiency and soil conservation best practices, and we empower our workforce participants through this workforce and experiential learning process.”
According to their website, TMF seeks to positively impact the lives of at-risk youth and their families by presenting them with a healthy lifestyle while offering them skills to engage in living-wage jobs and learning opportunities to start their own backyard gardens.
While TigerMountain’s focus is to help the under-served, youth, black, Indigenous and people of color, according to Prinzo, everyone needs a place to learn where they don’t feel judged.
“This work never feels like a ‘job,’” Prinzo added. “Leaving the corporate world, volunteering with TigerMountain, and turning it into a career is the most fulfilling thing I’ve ever done.”
Jenn is the harvest lead for TigerMountain who was present at the FHFM on Wednesday, Jan. 18. She was eager to provide Fountain Hills residents and visitors with information about their non-profit.
“The market was great, everyone was extremely excited to be there and hear about the work we are doing with and for the community,” Jenn said.
“I think the TigerMountain Foundation is empowering and changing the lives of many people [who] without them, would never know the value of nutrition and working in a garden environment,” Betsy Hess said, manager of FHFM. “I am so happy they are part of the FHFM, so our community can enjoy their harvests.”