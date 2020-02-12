The Planning and Zoning Commission will consider a rezoning request to accommodate a plan for a 66-unit hotel near Shea and Saguaro boulevards when it meets on Thursday this week.
The approximately 1.6-acre site is located just off Saguaro Blvd. behind the MCO Realty visitor center on the corner.
The property is currently zoned for C-1 commercial uses, a low intensity use normally abutting single family residential. The applicant is requesting the zoning be changed to C-2 to allow for the three-story hotel.
The proposal is for a Marriott Fairfield Inn and Suites property.
Staff does indicate some concern about the proposed 40-foot height within the C-2 zoning and the precedent it might set. However, there are also indications that there is a need for additional hotel rooms in the town and the Shea corridor could be a satisfactory location.
However, staff has received several letters from residents of the adjacent Monterra Ranch condominiums, all in opposition to the proposed hotel.
The Planning and Zoning Commission will meet on Thursday, Feb. 13, at 6 p.m. in council chambers at Town Hall. The meeting is open to the public.