Within the next two to three months, the new owners of Lakeshore Hotel & Suites plan an extensive renovation of the 104-room hotel, including 2,000 square feet of meeting space, lobby, bar and guest accommodations.
Locally-owned Fountain Park Hotel LP, LLC, acquired the hotel on Aug. 14, according to a prepared press statement last week from Marin Management, Inc.
Marin, a hotel management and consulting company, was retained to manage the hotel operations. Marin currently manages operations for 25 independent and franchise hotel brands across the country.
“We are pleased to continue our investment in the Arizona community and bring this local treasure back to a place of prominence,” said John Manferfeld, president of Marin Management, Inc. “We plan to create a vibrant, memorable place that business and leisure travelers and area residents will enjoy for many years to come.”
All current Lakeshore Hotel & Suites staff will be retained. General manager for the past 10 years, Gary Lvov, said he will stay for a brief time to assist with the transition.
Renovations to guest rooms, hotel lobby, bar and restaurant (Fireside Grill) will begin immediately.
The hotel’s ballroom, meeting rooms and outdoor spaces will be remodeled in the weeks ahead and completed by this coming winter.
Marin said the firm would hire local contractors and consultants to handle renovations.
Founded in 1990, Marin Management is based in Sausalito, Calif. The firm is involved in various services to 25 upscale mid-market hotel franchises throughout California, Texas, Utah and Arizona.
The hotel originally opened in 2005 under the flag of Holiday Inn Hotel & Suites. In 2014, the property was rebranded as Lexington Hotel & Suites.
Gary’s plans
Gary Lvov said his interest in real estate, investment, business and bodybuilding remain.
With the help of his trainer, he is gearing up for bodybuilding competitions next year. He said he has also signed on to assist a couple friends seeking election to Congress,
He hopes to visit his birthplace, Moscow, and spend time with friends he grew up with. Since leaving Russia in 1992, Lvov said Moscow has become an epicenter of much of the European culture, opera, cinema, sports activities and architecture.
He plans to visit Lexington, Ky., friends at their farm.
“I am not planning on leaving Arizona at this point,” he wrote in an email. “I just want to explore things that I have not been able to explore because of my total dedication to this hotel.”