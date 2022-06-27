The Town Council has approved a contract with a new vendor for the annual holiday lights display on Avenue of the Fountains.
At its June 7 regular session, the council voted 4-3 to support a $50,000 contract option. Those who opposed, Vice Mayor Gerry Friedel and council members Alan Magazine and David Spelich, preferred a $35,000 proposal.
“The $35,000 is plenty to spend,” Spelich said.
Councilwoman Sharron Grzybowski said the message is being drilled home that “nice to have” should not be an option.
“Sometimes nice to have is important,” Grzybowski said.
Custom Holiday Lights, LLC is a Scottsdale firm that provided two options for the Town to consider.
For $35,000 the company would provide:
*Installation of fully lit and decorated 24-foot LED tree.
*Refurbish/install/remove existing ground displays along Avenue Linear Park and Centennial Circle.
*Wrap trunks and branches of small, medium and large trees.
*Cluster lighting on half of the medium tree canopies.
*Warm white lights and spheres on eight ramada shade structures.
*Install/remove power cords, adapters, timers, etc.
*Boom truck and lift fees.
In addition to the items above, the following items may be added to the display should the budget be increased to not exceed $50,000.
*Bark wrap LED mini lights red and white on two 50-foot to 80-foot pine trees.
*Hang 100 12-inch or bigger ornaments on two tall pine trees.
*Hang 20 LED mini-light clusters from 12 10-foot to 15-foot olive trees.
*String C9’s multi-color lights on 10 12-foot to 24-foot pine trees.
*Hang 80 12-inch falling lights on two cucumber trees.
*Wrapped red and silver garland on 17 light poles.
*Hang 20 2-inch light sprays on six 15-foot to 25-foot maple trees.
*Install two runs of cable 30-foot to 50-foot with lights between two trees over the walkway.
Town Manager Grady Miller said the costs also include the warehousing and installation of holiday light sculptures owned by the Town of Fountain Hills.
Miller also said the costs for the holiday decoration has not increased in five years. The holiday light display is paid from the excise tax fund dedicated for downtown activity.