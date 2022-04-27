The volunteer Trailblazers with the Sonoran Conservancy of Fountain Hills have announced the completion of the newest trail project in the Fountain Hills McDowell Mountain Preserve.
The Trailblazers have completed the mile-long Lower Ridgeline Trail, an extension of the popular Ridgeline Trail that opened several years ago. The Lower Ridgeline gives hikers an interesting and different option from hiking in and out on the same trail and offers views of the town and Shadow Canyon. The Ridgeline Trail has spectacular views of Fountain Hills and Adero Canyon as the trails follow both sides of the ridge extending down toward Sunridge Canyon.
The Lower Ridgeline is a moderately difficult trail, rated as such mostly due to the elevation gain on the way back toward the trailhead. The Lower Ridgeline connects at markers RT2 and RT4, although signage is not posted yet. The new trail starts about a quarter mile past the beginning of the Ridgeline Trail and ends on the Ridgeline Trail under the power lines.