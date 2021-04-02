Town staff is proposing roughly $2 million in capital funding for parks improvements in the 2021/2022 fiscal year.
The largest project planned is a renovation with possible expansion of the splash pad at Fountain Park. The current estimate on that work is $860,000, including $110,000 from development fees.
Community Services Director Rachael Goodwin told the council the pad will open at the end of April for its 13th season. With the facility showing its age, staff is planning a full replacement.
Goodwin said, with additional funding from development fees, they will look at expanding the footprint, although at this time it is uncertain how an expansion would be configured.
Staff is proposing new water feature fixtures that can provide for more flexibility than the current equipment. Goodwin said the pieces are individually replaceable for repair, replacement or simply changing out pieces to refresh the configuration of the pad.
Another significant capital proposal from staff is replacement of the playground equipment at Fountain Park. The estimate on that project is $360,000. This plan is for the equipment for the older kids, between the ages of 5 and 12. The playground at Fountain Park for younger children, ages 2-5, is slated to be replaced in the current fiscal year.
Goodwin said with Fountain Park being the town’s “flagship” park, it receives the most visitors, including out of town visitors.
“The existing equipment is 15 years old and showing signs of extreme wear,” Goodwin said. “Failures have begun to occur and replacement efforts are ongoing.
“A total replacement and expansion of the play space is recommended to create a new and attractive destination playground within Fountain Park.”
Goodwin told the council staff has an interest in a climbing tower that would be the first of its kind in the United States.
Over the past couple of years the town has made significant improvements at Four Peaks Park. Staff is requesting an additional $200,000 to continue upgrades including a shade structure and new entry from the south parking lot off of Calaveras Avenue.
The budget also includes $65,000 for resurfacing the Four Peaks Park parking lot off El Sobrante Ave., adjacent to the playground.
The capital plan also includes $150,000 to begin development of the first of two new park sites in Fountain Hills. The initial location is proposed as Saguaro Park on Saguaro Blvd., south of Shea Blvd. at the intersection of an alley just west of Technology Drive.
Goodwin described this as a small “pocket park” designed to serve an underserved residential area on the south side of town. This is a multi-year project.
The property is currently owned by Salt River Project, adjacent to its project staging area in town.
Funding for work to begin Sierra Madre Park, south of Golden Eagle Blvd., is slated for the 2025/2026 fiscal year.
A previous discussion by the council requesting improvements to turf conditions at Desert Vista Park has staff proposing $125,000 for that work in the coming fiscal year.
Goodwin said one of the significant issues with that turf is khaki weed or creeping chaffweed. This is an invasive weed that is prickly and spreads prodigiously.
The proposed work would require multiple applications of herbicide with fertilization treatment, field laser leveling and completion of an ADA-compliant sidewalk. Goodwin said this will take a couple of years to achieve optimum results. An option to replace the turf with new sod would cost $390,000.
Staff is also exploring options to barricade vehicular access onto the turf. There have been issues with significant turf damage due to vehicles doing “donuts” in the turf. The council suggested an efficient and attractive approach might be to use boulders along the perimeter.
The capital plan also provides $100,000 for replacement of the event power receptacles along the Avenue of the Fountains linear park plaza.
Irrigation is causing deterioration of the equipment below ground level, posing a potential safety issue. Staff is proposing extending the walkway pavers out around each of the receptacles to prevent moisture below ground. The town has a back stock of the paving bricks to use for the project, according to staff.
Additionally, the budget proposes $85,000 for a trail connector into the Fountain Hills McDowell Mountain Preserve from Sunridge Drive near Desert Canyon Drive.
Council members raised concerns about parking availability at that location. Goodwin said that while the goal is primarily neighborhood access to the trail system, staff will review the feasibility of adding parking at a town-owned site at that intersection.
There is $75,000 in the budget to install lighting at the skate park in Desert Vista Park. That includes a $40,000 offset with grant funding.
Another $75,000 is being added to continue the installation of video security cameras at town parks. This is an effort to curb vandalism. The objectives for the year are additional cameras at Four Peaks and Golden Eagle parks.