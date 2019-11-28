Three new directors were elected to the L. Alan Cruikshank River of Time Museum Board of Directors at the annual meeting Wednesday, Nov. 13.
The new directors include Sandra Pattea, Dr. David Collet and high school junior, Makenzie Marino.
Continuing board members include president, Gerry Colbert; vice president, Gerard Bisceglia; treasurer, Marianne Pinter; historian, Pat Isaccsson; secretary, Sharon Brodhun.
Continuing as directors are Barb Hansen, Brent Cruikshank, Bob Wilson, Debbie Skehen, Fran Intervello, Kathy Mateski, Jean Linzer and ex officio members Bernadine Burnette and Bill Myhr.
Pattea, a registered nurse, is a member of the Fort McDowell Yavapai Nation (FMYN) and a descendent of the Hopi Tribe.
In 2016, she retired as a rear admiral (RADM) in the U.S. Public Health Service (USPHS) after 33 years as a registered nurse and healthcare administrator in the Indian Health Service.
She received her undergraduate degrees in nursing from Scottsdale Community College and Arizona State University as well as master of science degree in nursing administration from ASU.
She is the current president of the Dr. Clinton M. Pattea and Rosiebelle Pattea Foundation, Inc., a 501(c) (3) non-profit organization, established in honor of her late father, Dr. Clinton M. Pattea, the past president of Fort McDowell Yavapai Nation.
High school student Makenzie Marino occupies a new position. Makenzie is an international baccalaureate high school student with a passion for history and art. She describes herself as a “history geek.”
She has volunteered at the museum for the past two years, creating flyers and arranging display monitors.
Dr. David Corletta is a native of Washington State and has a long background in public history, university administration and teaching. After serving in the Army, he returned to graduate school at the College of William and Mary in Virginia, where he earned a master’s of arts and Ph.D. degree in history.
He taught history courses at William and Mary and also served as the assistant director and then director of the National Institute of America History and Democracy, a self-funded educational partnership between the College of William and Mary and the Colonial Williamsburg Foundation.
Currently he is an administrator and instructor with the Faculty of Leadership and Integrative Studies at Arizona State University, where he assists in the management of six undergraduate and two graduate degree programs and also teaches courses in interdisciplinary studies, liberal studies, organizational leadership, and history.
Outgoing board members are Jane Wingert, Monique Reynolds, Boe James and former co-treasurer Sharon Hunter.