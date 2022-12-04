The Town Council will be making its transition to newly elected officials when it meets on Tuesday, Dec. 6.
The meeting begins at 5:30 p.m. in the council chambers at Town Hall with the recognition of outgoing council members and an opportunity for them to comment. Those exiting the council include Councilmen Alan Magazine, Mike Scharnow and David Spelich. There will also be an opportunity for the public to comment on the outgoing members. They will all be presented with the traditional Fountain Pin for retiring council members.
Following the tribute to the exiting members will be the swearing-in of the new council members. Those include Mayor Ginny Dickey, beginning her third term and Council-Elect Brenda Kalivianakis, Allen Skillicorn and Hannah Toth.
There will then be a recess for a brief reception of light beverages and cookies.
The new council will return to session with a time for comments from the new council members.
There is just one item on the business agenda for the council and that is approval of a proposed meeting schedule.
The meeting is open to the public.