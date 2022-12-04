town hall

The Town Council will be making its transition to newly elected officials when it meets on Tuesday, Dec. 6.

The meeting begins at 5:30 p.m. in the council chambers at Town Hall with the recognition of outgoing council members and an opportunity for them to comment. Those exiting the council include Councilmen Alan Magazine, Mike Scharnow and David Spelich. There will also be an opportunity for the public to comment on the outgoing members. They will all be presented with the traditional Fountain Pin for retiring council members.