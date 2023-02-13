A new, two-sided display sign with information about the Sonoran Conservancy of Fountain Hills is now available at the Adero Canyon Trailhead every morning trailhead hosts are on duty.
One side of the display informs the public about SCFH-sponsored activities such as unusual out-of-town hikes and interpretative walks with points of interest in the Preserve, Fountain Hills Botanical Garden and Lake Overlook Trail. The section, “What to See in the Preserve,” highlights flora and fauna currently on view.