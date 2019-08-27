Residents in the neighborhood around Love Court off Saguaro Boulevard in Fountain Hills were startled Tuesday morning by police activity on their street.
A multi-agency fugitive task force was assisting local Maricopa County Sheriff’s detectives in executing a search warrant at a home, according to MCSO Capt. Larry Kratzer. Officers entered the home between 9:30 and 10 a.m.
Kratzer declined to discuss details of the case, but noted that the subject at the residence was cooperative with law enforcement.