There always is a need for blood donations during the holiday season.
Vitalant is asking that people who can donate blood to include a donation in their holiday plans.
It takes only an hour to save up to three lives. A number of residents gave blood early in December through the Fountain Hills Noon Kiwanis and the Town-sponsored drive. Those who were unable to give at the Fountain Hills event can sign up through Vitalant to make an appointment at one of their offices.
Offices nearest Fountain Hills include Scottsdale’s location, 15170 N. Hayden Rd., Suite 6, or in Mesa at 1337 S. Gilbert Rd., #101.
Appointments can be made online at Vitalant.org. Those donating through Jan. 7 will receive a free, limited edition t-shirt.
Blood donations typically drop off this time of year, and because of COVID-19, many blood drives were canceled.
Even during stay-at-home orders and other pandemic restrictions, blood donation is a permitted, essential health care activity.
All blood donors receive COVID-19 antibody testing. Testing positive for the antibodies is the first step to becoming a convalescent plasma donor to help patients fighting the illness right now.
Masks are required to give blood. Donors must have a temperature below 99.5 degrees. Social distancing and sanitizing are part of the protocol at all Vitalant donation locations.