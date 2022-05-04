National Day of Prayer (NDOP) is this Thursday, May 5, with some activities kicking off today, May 4.
In conjunction with NDOP, the Fountain Hills Christian Ministerial Association (FHCMA) is hosting 24 hours of continuous prayer beginning today at 5 p.m. at Scottsdale Bible Church, 15202 N. Fountain Hills Blvd.
The theme for 2022 NDOP is “Exalt the Lord, who has established us.”
Attendees are welcome to register online to indicate which hour(s) they will be present for prayer.
For a link to register, email fhcma@yahoo.com or call 480-612-8835.
On Thursday, from 8 to 9 a.m., the 4-Corners Prayer will be held at four separate locations and is meant to attract the local Fountain Hills community to pray over the Verde River Valley area including Fountain Hills, Rio Verde and the local Reservation, according to a press release of the event.
All four locations will pray “over the land” simultaneously and continue until 5 p.m. tomorrow.
The four locations are Desert Creek Fellowship, 15024 N. Ivory Dr., Fountain Hills; Reigning Grace Ranch, 28614 N. 172nd St. in Rio Verde; Adero Canyon Trailhead in Fountain Hills; and Eagle View RV Resort in Fort McDowell.
Following the 4-Corners Prayer, participants are welcome to meet at Fountain Park Amphitheater at 9:30 a.m. for a prayer walk around the Fountain or a prayer hike on the overlook trail where attendees will pray over the Fort McDowell Reservation.
A prayer at the flagpole at Town Hall will follow at 12 p.m. on Thursday. Then, at 6 p.m., the main prayer meeting and celebration hosted by First Baptist Church of Fountain Hills will bring the day to a close.