Town Councilman and Fountain Hills Coalition Board Member Mike Scharnow has announced that the community has a new resource to combat potential opioid overdoses.
At the March 4 Coalition meeting, Scharnow stated that, through a program offered to coalitions by the Arizona Department of Health Services, the community had received a supply of Narcan nasal spray.
Narcan nasal spray is the first nasal formulation of Naloxone, an FDA-approved product for the treatment of known or suspected opioid overdose, according to Narcan.com.
“Designed for use in the community, Narcan nasal spray is needle-free and ready to use,” reads a breakdown of the product. It is also noted that the nasal spray required no specialized training and inhalation is not required for it to be effective.
Scharnow noted that the supply will be split between the two local fire stations for pickup by the public. This is a free service and recommended as a safety precaution for those who know someone who may be subject to an opioid overdose.
“We are pleased to offer this program in Fountain Hills,” Scharnow said. “It’s another tool in our efforts to combat drug use in town. While our focus remains on prevention, Narcan has proven to be effective in reversing overdoses and has saved lives. The hope is that a life can be saved and then that person can enter treatment.”
Scharnow noted that these efforts are part of the local coalition’s efforts to work with the Substance Abuse Coalition Leaders of Arizona to help in the fight against opioid use and abuse. In an email to The Times, Scharnow reiterated that these doses of Narcan are recommended for households who may have a substance abuse disorder person living with them who is prone to opioid use, or for someone who associates with such an individual.
The boxes that are being made available to the public contain two doses of Narcan to be administered if someone is experiencing an opioid overdose.
“Too many people are dying from opioid overdoses and the introduction of fentanyl into counterfeit pills only increases the dangers of this type of drug use.”
Those who wish to have Narcan handy my pick up the nasal spray from either of the local fire stations. Fire Station 822 is located at 16426 E. Palisades Blvd. and Fire Station 823 is located at 10650 N. Fountain Hills Blvd.