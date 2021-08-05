Two more outlets have been added in town for the public to pick up Narcan, an opioid reversal medication.
The kits are available at no cost to the public, courtesy of the Fountain Hills Drug Coalition and its affiliation with a statewide organization of coalitions.
The nasal spray is now available at the Chamber of Commerce office, corner of Verde River Drive and Palisades Blvd., as well as Thrivent, located in the Broker’s Alliance building at Palisades and Saguaro boulevards.
The kits also continue to be available at both Fountain Hills fire stations.
A citizen can simply stop by and pick up some Narcan – no questions asked.
In addition, postcards will now be handed out with the Narcan explaining how to respond to a drug overdose and how to use Narcan.
Narcan (active medication is Naloxone) is designed to rapidly reverse an opioid overdose.
It can quickly restore normal respiration to a person whose breathing has slowed to stopped as a result of overdosing with fentanyl, heroin or prescription opioid pain medications.
“Always call 911 if someone is overdosing,” said Mike Scharnow, coalition director. “Naloxone is a temporary treatment and medical attention is critical.”
Scharnow also said that someone need not fear calling 911 and getting arrested for drugs if an overdose is taking place.
“Arizona has a Good Samaritan Law that allows citizens to call 911 in the event of an emergency overdose without fear of arrest,” Scharnow said.
The coalition is stating that homeowners should have Narcan in their houses alongside a typical first aid kit.
“We are especially recommending the doses for homeowners who may have a substance abuse disorder person living with them who is prone to opioid use, or for someone who associates with such an individual,” Scharnow added.
The state, along with other regions of the country, have seen a dramatic uptick in opioid overdoses because many counterfeit pills being sold on the street are being laced with fentanyl, a synthetic opioid many times more powerful than heroin and even morphine.
“People are dying because these pills have unknown quantities of fentanyl in them,” Scharnow said. “Narcan will reverse an overdose and hopefully these users can then go into a program once they are treated.”
More information about the coalition and its many resources is available at fhcoalition.org.