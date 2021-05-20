The Town Council had a discussion related to the town’s honorary naming policies for streets and facilities at a session earlier this month.
Staff was seeking direction related to updating the policies first adopted in 2014 and amended in 2016. The proposed policy has been divided into separate sections to improve understanding and staff application.
Those include sections for town events, programs and services related to naming rights or sponsorships.
The policy outlines criteria and expectations of the sponsor as well as guidelines under which a sponsor is accepted. There is also language to clarify the roles and responsibilities of both parties, criteria for approval and permissible content.
The proposal for naming streets is “honorary” without changing the existing name of the street. Staff noted that in other cities, this is done with a nameplate on a specific block or location related to the honoree.
Without replacing the formal name eliminates issues with postal renaming.
Naming of a permanent facility would require a 50 percent financial contribution. Donors would also understand the possibility of revocation of the honor.
Also, donors of benches or similar amenities in honor of an individual would understand there is a limited lifetime for the item, and they may be asked to donate a new item if it becomes necessary to replace. It would be at the donor’s discretion to pay for the replacement.
The council discussed whether the individual initiating the request for the honor should pay any expenses. That was generally felt to be appropriate.
Staff will update the policy based on comments from the discussion and bring it back to the council to consider adoption.