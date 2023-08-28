Planet X has never been seen and is shrouded in mystery. People have been searching for this mythical planet for thousands of years, dating back to the ancient Sumerians. Astronomers in the 1800s and 1900s searched for a hidden planet beyond Pluto that would explain the strange movements of objects in the outer solar system. Recent discoveries are shedding new light on this ancient mystery.
Dave Perry, a NASA Solar System Ambassador, will talk about how the use of new technologies and powerful computer simulations may be close to discovering Planet X at his presentation on Thursday, Sept. 28, at 1 p.m. at the Fountain Hills Community Center, 13001 N. La Montana Dr.