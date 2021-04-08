The Fountain Hills Music Festival is back after a year where events and activities were canceled due to the pandemic.
Enjoy the music this Saturday, April 10, from 4 to 9:30 p.m., as the hills will be alive with live musical performances from four bands, each with their unique style and genre. Performances will range from “true 80s” pop-rock to indie rock. The festival will be held in Fountain Park.
The bands performing for the Music Festival are 4 to 5 p.m., Mike Eldred Trio with special guest Big Nick. Eldred was voted one of the best guitarists in Americana /Roots/Blues music. The Mike Eldred Trio is a roots “Super-Band” with Eldred (formerly with Stray Cat Lee Rocker) and John Bazz and Brian Fahey from The Blasters and The Paladins.
Starting at 5:30 p.m., Rock Lobster hits the stage. This Phoenix-based cover band plays the biggest hits of the ‘80s, ‘90s and beyond. Top caliber musicianship and an electrifying stage shows have made Rock Lobster one of Arizona’s most popular bands for almost two decades.
At 7 p.m., New Chums perform. The recently transformed indie rock band has a bright, sunny California vibe that is making waves in the music scene. They are compared to bands like The Strokes, Neon Trees and Jimmy Eat World.
To close out the event, Bodie will bring his cutting-edge hip-hop sound to the stage. Infectious melodies and deep lyrical content have made Bodie a fast-rising star in the hip-hop world. His latest hit, “Teenage Love,” exemplifies the angst experienced by most young people navigating their way through new relationships, according to organizers. His first solo show in Phoenix was a quick sellout, and he continues to draw large crowds wherever he performs.
Music Fest attendees will be required to wear facemasks in common areas such as the beer garden hosted by Bone Haus Brewing, food trucks and restrooms. Blankets and lawn chairs are encouraged since the event is in an open park. No alcohol is allowed to be brought to the event or park. No smoking is permitted in the park and no glass containers.
To purchase beer in the beer garden, attendees must be at least 21 years of age and have a proper ID. T-shirts are sold for the event with credit cards only.